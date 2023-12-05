Previous
To Kelowna at night by jerzyfotos
90 / 365

To Kelowna at night

This is actually a floating bridge that connects West Kelowna to Kelowna.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very cool bridge
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise