Previous
93 / 365
Sunny Okanagan again
The outdoor ice rink was well used today with fantastic conditions. New Canadians were getting the hang of our ice skating passion, without a hockey stick so far and people were having fun. It was fun in the sun.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
