Sunny Okanagan again by jerzyfotos
Sunny Okanagan again

The outdoor ice rink was well used today with fantastic conditions. New Canadians were getting the hang of our ice skating passion, without a hockey stick so far and people were having fun. It was fun in the sun.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Jerzy

Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details

