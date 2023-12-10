Previous
Good ol boys by jerzyfotos
95 / 365

Good ol boys

I spent a few minutes talking with this man and his great Husky. They were enjoying the day at the dog park near my house and I was lucky enough to share the moment with them. The Husky is 13 years old and doing well at that age for a bid dog.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise