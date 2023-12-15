Previous
Morning skate by jerzyfotos
100 / 365

Morning skate

The ice is always fresh and clean for the first skaters to come out. Global News has a daily morning picture of this so I thought it was time to visit. "The golden hour"
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
