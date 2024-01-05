Previous
Colorful headwear by jerzyfotos
Colorful headwear

We made our way to Mexico finally and I hope to capture a few people that are interesting to me. I think these are street performers heading to their spot on the Malecon boardwalk.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Such a cool balance against the backdrop of the tall buildings!
January 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture, I love the feathers in that headwear.
January 6th, 2024  
