105 / 365
Colorful headwear
We made our way to Mexico finally and I hope to capture a few people that are interesting to me. I think these are street performers heading to their spot on the Malecon boardwalk.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Snaps
Such a cool balance against the backdrop of the tall buildings!
January 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, I love the feathers in that headwear.
January 6th, 2024
