Previous
Goofing around by jerzyfotos
106 / 365

Goofing around

Two couples we met were fooling around for their own pictures. We just joined the fun moment.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise