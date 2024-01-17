Previous
Senior if you would like to donate $5000 pesos for our free song we burn a candle for you by jerzyfotos
Senior if you would like to donate $5000 pesos for our free song we burn a candle for you

I leave my wallet at home most times. Hard to say no to these amigos when they ask so nicely :-)
ace
@jerzyfotos
