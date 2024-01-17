Sign up
111 / 365
Senior if you would like to donate $5000 pesos for our free song we burn a candle for you
I leave my wallet at home most times. Hard to say no to these amigos when they ask so nicely :-)
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
17th January 2024 2:12pm
