Previous
Well worn comfortable chairs by jerzyfotos
117 / 365

Well worn comfortable chairs

The coffee shop has some well worn funky chairs that add to the ambience. The coffee just tastes that much better when you sit in them and it would not be the same with new chairs.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise