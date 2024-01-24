Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
117 / 365
Well worn comfortable chairs
The coffee shop has some well worn funky chairs that add to the ambience. The coffee just tastes that much better when you sit in them and it would not be the same with new chairs.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
145
photos
31
followers
30
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
25
26
114
27
115
116
28
117
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close