Always alone

Most boats seem to have names of women on them for some reason, and I guess it's usually men that buy boats. This boat has a name of "Always alone" towards the back and it does look like it doesn't get used often. The owner guy must be an interesting character....possibly a loner?

I just double checked the boat name and it is spelled "ALLWAYS ALONE" Not sure what that means...maybe a bad speller :-)