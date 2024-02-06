Previous
Puerto Vallarta Art Store-Kathleen Carrillo by jerzyfotos
129 / 365

Puerto Vallarta Art Store-Kathleen Carrillo

This attractive lady is also a fabulous artist whose shop I found by accident when walking through artsy Romantica zone last year. We exchanged hellos when we visited the city today.
https://kathleencarrillogalleries.com/



6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 6th, 2024  
