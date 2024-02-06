Sign up
129 / 365
Puerto Vallarta Art Store-Kathleen Carrillo
This attractive lady is also a fabulous artist whose shop I found by accident when walking through artsy Romantica zone last year. We exchanged hellos when we visited the city today.
https://kathleencarrillogalleries.com/
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
129
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 6th, 2024
