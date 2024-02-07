Sign up
Wed. morning
I hiked up the hill as it turns into Boca to get a golden hour shot of our beach. The sun was not cooperating as it normally does so I'll try again manana. (favorite Mexican word). I regret not bringing a full frame camera to optimize the memories.
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
bkb in the city
Very nice scene
February 7th, 2024
