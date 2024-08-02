Sign up
208 / 365
RESTING THIS ONE
The guitar player from the band I saw tonight had four guitars and played them well. They were a very good cover band at our local music in the park.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beautiful guitar, I love live music!
August 3rd, 2024
