RESTING THIS ONE
RESTING THIS ONE

The guitar player from the band I saw tonight had four guitars and played them well. They were a very good cover band at our local music in the park.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Jerzy

Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beautiful guitar, I love live music!
August 3rd, 2024  
