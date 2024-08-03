Sign up
209 / 365
GUIDED FISHING
This boat seems to be popular for guided trips originating in West Kelowna. He sure is equipped well with the latest electronics and fishing gear but I think it is too hot for good fishing on this lake. It's not always about catching.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
203
204
205
206
207
73
208
209
