PIANOS IN THE PARKS

Kelowna has a summer program called Pianos in the Parks where they have a few pianos near the waterfront. If you stay long enough you will hear someone that plays great music and this man did just that. He was a drummer back in the day for a band but he must be a total musician. Steve Tyler sat at one of these pianos when they were in town and Elton John might have...or I can start a rumour :-)