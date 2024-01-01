Sunrise Chincoteague, VA by jgcapizzi
Sunrise Chincoteague, VA

The beginning of a new year, 2024. There is no better way to start the day than watching the sun rise.
Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
