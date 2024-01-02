Previous
Still Christmas by jgcapizzi
2 / 365

Still Christmas

We just returned from celebrating the new year at the beach. It was nice to come home to our Christmas decor. I love keeping the spirit of Christmas alive for twelve days. On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me nine ladies dancing….
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
