Still Christmas
We just returned from celebrating the new year at the beach. It was nice to come home to our Christmas decor. I love keeping the spirit of Christmas alive for twelve days. On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me nine ladies dancing….
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
365
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd January 2024 5:23pm
