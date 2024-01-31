Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
Orchids
One of the local stores always has a nice collection of orchids for sale. As much as I love orchids and want them in my home, I have never succeeded in growing them successfully.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
0
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
30
photos
13
followers
23
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
1
Comments
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th January 2024 3:44pm
Public
nature
,
flowers
Bobbi C
ace
I just love to see them!
January 30th, 2024
