Orchids by jgcapizzi
Orchids

One of the local stores always has a nice collection of orchids for sale. As much as I love orchids and want them in my home, I have never succeeded in growing them successfully.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Joanne Capizzi

Bobbi C ace
I just love to see them!
January 30th, 2024  
