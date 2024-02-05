Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Aging
This old majestic tree is showing its age. The truck is damaged but still the tree fights on. The middle trunk is dead but the other two are surviving.
5th February 2024
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th February 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
nature.
