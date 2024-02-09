Previous
Fairy lights by jgcapizzi
Fairy lights

A last minute photo after a long day. We staying with our friend in Santa Fe, NM. Her house is actually yellow not blue at all.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
