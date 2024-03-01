Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
Nature Preserve
We discovered that the Nature Conservancy’s Patagonia Preserve has the oldest Cottonwood trees in the US.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st March 2024 2:15pm
Tags
nature
,
travel.
