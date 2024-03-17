Previous
Magnolia blooms by jgcapizzi
77 / 365

Magnolia blooms

Walking around my daughters neighborhood in DC there were lots of spring blooms including this beautiful magnolia tree!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise