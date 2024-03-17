Sign up
77 / 365
Magnolia blooms
Walking around my daughters neighborhood in DC there were lots of spring blooms including this beautiful magnolia tree!
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Joanne Capizzi
@jgcapizzi
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th March 2024 4:45pm
