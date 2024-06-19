Sign up
Previous
Photo 4025
One about to Fledge But Still Babies in the Nest
This is just before he fledged and mom's brining food to others still in the nest. She's got her landing gear out! Exciting to watch.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
2
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
home
,
birds
,
nest
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
tree swallows
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture
June 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great timing and capture. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2024
