Previous
One about to Fledge But Still Babies in the Nest by jgpittenger
Photo 4025

One about to Fledge But Still Babies in the Nest

This is just before he fledged and mom's brining food to others still in the nest. She's got her landing gear out! Exciting to watch.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
June 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great timing and capture. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise