Previous
Photo 4026
It's Mine
You never know what you will find on an early morning beach walk. This bald eagle found a sea lion carcass.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an early morning beach walk. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
6398
photos
254
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
20th June 2024 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bald eagle
,
carcass
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
Mark St Clair
ace
Circle of life
June 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
He does look like king of the mountain, guarding his find.
June 20th, 2024
