Previous
It's Mine by jgpittenger
Photo 4026

It's Mine

You never know what you will find on an early morning beach walk. This bald eagle found a sea lion carcass.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Circle of life
June 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
He does look like king of the mountain, guarding his find.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise