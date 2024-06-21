Previous
It's Mine 2 by jgpittenger
It's Mine 2

The eagle moved over when he walked over and he claimed it.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

Judith Johnson ace
Superb shot
June 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Survival of the fittest and the coyote looks as though it could do with a good feed, it looks quite skinny.
June 21st, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great timing and shot!
June 22nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture! I’m quite amazed the eagle moved over!
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome capture!
June 22nd, 2024  
