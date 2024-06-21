Sign up
Previous
Photo 4027
It's Mine 2
The eagle moved over when he walked over and he claimed it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
5
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6399
photos
255
followers
99
following
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb shot
June 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Survival of the fittest and the coyote looks as though it could do with a good feed, it looks quite skinny.
June 21st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great timing and shot!
June 22nd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture! I’m quite amazed the eagle moved over!
June 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome capture!
June 22nd, 2024
