Photo 4028
Looking into the Distance
Beautiful day at the beach.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
rocks
ocean beach
black pearl
capemountainphoto
Corinne C
Superb pic
June 23rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
How wonderful! It looks so grandeur with the cliffs
June 23rd, 2024
Yao RL
I like the composition.
June 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Beautiful scene
June 23rd, 2024
