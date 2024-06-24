Sign up
Previous
Photo 4029
Black Pearl
My girl. She hates having her photo taken and always either closes her eyes or looks away.
I think she is beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
3
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd June 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
black pearl
,
capemountainphoto
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
She is indeed photo worthy! What a sweet face
June 24th, 2024
ClearDay
ace
Gorgeous shot. It looks like she's posing for you
June 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
She is definitely beautiful!
June 25th, 2024
