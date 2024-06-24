Previous
Black Pearl by jgpittenger
Black Pearl

My girl. She hates having her photo taken and always either closes her eyes or looks away.
I think she is beautiful.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

aikiuser (jenn) ace
She is indeed photo worthy! What a sweet face
June 24th, 2024  
ClearDay ace
Gorgeous shot. It looks like she's posing for you
June 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
She is definitely beautiful!
June 25th, 2024  
