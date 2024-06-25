Sign up
Photo 4030
Rose Glowing
This is my favorite rose. It starts off orange and red and gradually turns pink and white. as it opens.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
home
flowers
rose
capemountainphoto
Rob Z
That's pretty special - it's like getting 2 or 3 roses in one.
June 25th, 2024
borof
I like it.
June 25th, 2024
