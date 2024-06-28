Sign up
Previous
Photo 4031
Is That Too Big for Your Beak?
Mom looks like she's waiting to see if the baby can manage such a big insect.
Thanks for the visit, comments, suggestions, favs
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
7
6
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6406
photos
255
followers
98
following
1104% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
27th June 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
baby
,
birds
,
feeding
,
nesting box
,
capemountainphoto
,
tree swallows
gloria jones
ace
Excellent!
June 28th, 2024
ClearDay
ace
What a cool shot!
June 28th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Perfect timing. FAV
June 28th, 2024
Karen
ace
Brilliant capture! Such perfect timing and focus, the details are beautiful.
June 28th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great timing!
June 28th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great timing and capture. Fav 😊
June 28th, 2024
Peachfront
Too cute!
June 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
