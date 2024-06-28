Previous
Is That Too Big for Your Beak? by jgpittenger
Photo 4031

Is That Too Big for Your Beak?

Mom looks like she's waiting to see if the baby can manage such a big insect.
Thanks for the visit, comments, suggestions, favs
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent!
June 28th, 2024  
ClearDay ace
What a cool shot!
June 28th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Perfect timing. FAV
June 28th, 2024  
Karen ace
Brilliant capture! Such perfect timing and focus, the details are beautiful.
June 28th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great timing!
June 28th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great timing and capture. Fav 😊
June 28th, 2024  
Peachfront
Too cute!
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise