Previous
Photo 4080
Barred Owl Watching Me
Look who was back on our driveway today and he even let me walk by him and take pictures from both sides.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6460
photos
244
followers
98
following
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
27th October 2024 10:35am
Tags
home
,
bird
,
owl
,
barred owl
,
capemountainphoto
Allison Maltese
ace
Aren't you lucky. What a great shot of this owl. We had one spend a few days in our yard several years ago. It was a special experience.
October 27th, 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
Great capture.
We have one or two in the neighborhood, usually roaming the valley, and haven't been in any trees close by. I go out at night to see where they are, then later to see where they have moved to.
October 27th, 2024
