Barred Owl Watching Me by jgpittenger
Barred Owl Watching Me

Look who was back on our driveway today and he even let me walk by him and take pictures from both sides.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Allison Maltese ace
Aren't you lucky. What a great shot of this owl. We had one spend a few days in our yard several years ago. It was a special experience.
October 27th, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
Great capture.

We have one or two in the neighborhood, usually roaming the valley, and haven't been in any trees close by. I go out at night to see where they are, then later to see where they have moved to.
October 27th, 2024  
