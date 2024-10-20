Previous
Comet ATLAS and Milky Way by jgpittenger
Photo 4079

Comet ATLAS and Milky Way

Best on black. We had a clear night between the clouds so I got my camera and tripod and went to find a spot where we could see the comet before it disappears.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

April ace
This is beautiful! I've tried and tried and tried but I just can't see it. My children all see it ... they point me in the right direction, but my eyes just won't bring it into focus. So thankful for 365 photographers and their lovely images of this spectacular comet.
October 20th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
@aecasey it was easier to see on my camera than my eyes. I could see what looked like a bright planet but couldn’t see the tail
October 20th, 2024  
