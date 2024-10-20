Sign up
Photo 4079
Comet ATLAS and Milky Way
Best on black. We had a clear night between the clouds so I got my camera and tripod and went to find a spot where we could see the comet before it disappears.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
2
2
Jane Pittenger
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
7
2
2
365
ILCE-7RM5
19th October 2024 7:42pm
Tags
night
,
ocean
,
stars
,
milky way
,
capemountainphoto
,
tsuchinshan-atlas
April
ace
This is beautiful! I've tried and tried and tried but I just can't see it. My children all see it ... they point me in the right direction, but my eyes just won't bring it into focus. So thankful for 365 photographers and their lovely images of this spectacular comet.
October 20th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
@aecasey
it was easier to see on my camera than my eyes. I could see what looked like a bright planet but couldn’t see the tail
October 20th, 2024
