Photo 4074
Aurora Lady from Utah
It was like a party at the lighthouse viewpoint watching the Northern Lights. we got talking with this kindergarten teacher who was on a trip to OR. She got some great shots with her iphone.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th October 2024 9:38pm
Tags
night
,
stars
,
northern lights
,
capemountainphoto
,
lighthouse viewpoint
