Previous
Barred Owl by jgpittenger
Photo 4078

Barred Owl

We had a terrifying near head n collision coming back from our hike on a narrow curvy road where a big truck was driving on our side of the road and barely moved over. Luckily Jim was Abe to pull far enough onto the shoulder to avoid a scary crash. So, when we drove in our driveway, we were still shaken. Our fear quickly turned to awe when we saw this beautiful owl on the side of the driveway. I wish I’d had my camera because when he took off he was carrying a huge rat in his talons and hardly was able to get over our neighbor’s fence with his load.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat capture...Stay safe.
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise