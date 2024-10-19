Barred Owl

We had a terrifying near head n collision coming back from our hike on a narrow curvy road where a big truck was driving on our side of the road and barely moved over. Luckily Jim was Abe to pull far enough onto the shoulder to avoid a scary crash. So, when we drove in our driveway, we were still shaken. Our fear quickly turned to awe when we saw this beautiful owl on the side of the driveway. I wish I’d had my camera because when he took off he was carrying a huge rat in his talons and hardly was able to get over our neighbor’s fence with his load.

