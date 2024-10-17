Previous
Star Falling Into Big Dipper with Funnel by jgpittenger
Photo 4076

Star Falling Into Big Dipper with Funnel

Another view of the Northern Lights. I think this may be my favorite.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Amazing!
October 18th, 2024  
Gorgeous colours!
October 18th, 2024  
