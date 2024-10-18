Sign up
Photo 4077
Rainbow Dawn
We were sitting drinking our coffee as the beautiful dawn made room for the rainbow.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
6457
photos
245
followers
98
following
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th October 2024 7:39am
home
ocean
trees
dawn
rainbow
capemountainphoto
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
October 18th, 2024
