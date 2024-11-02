Previous
Orange bellied newt by jgpittenger
Photo 1881

Orange bellied newt

I thought he was cute crawling in the wet Fall leaves
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
L. H. ace
He is very cute. Nice capture.
November 3rd, 2024  
