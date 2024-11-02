Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1881
Orange bellied newt
I thought he was cute crawling in the wet Fall leaves
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6464
photos
243
followers
98
following
515% complete
View this month »
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
Latest from all albums
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
1881
4083
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trail
,
lake
,
mile
,
“
,
bellied
,
capemountainphoto
,
“three
,
“orange
,
newt”
L. H.
ace
He is very cute. Nice capture.
November 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close