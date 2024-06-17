Previous
Spreading My Tail Feathers by jgpittenger
Spreading My Tail Feathers

We have babies! The tiny little feisty rufous hummingbirds have fledged.
Sorry to be so far behind. I will try to visit your photos tonight. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Mark St Clair ace
That is a spectacular shot!
June 19th, 2024  
KV ace
Incredible BIF.
June 19th, 2024  
