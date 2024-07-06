Sign up
Photo 4034
Sun rays over the abandoned staircase
This morning’s walk on the beach. We have family visiting so I am way behind.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
6409
photos
255
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2024 9:41am
Tags
abandoned
,
capemountainphoto
,
“ocean
,
beach”
,
“sun
,
rays”
Junko Y
ace
That sun makes such a strong statement! As for being behind -- Namibia had almost no internet access so I'm woefully behind and about to be more behind as I return to Namibia in a few days.
July 6th, 2024
