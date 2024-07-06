Previous
Sun rays over the abandoned staircase by jgpittenger
Photo 4034

Sun rays over the abandoned staircase

This morning’s walk on the beach. We have family visiting so I am way behind.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
That sun makes such a strong statement! As for being behind -- Namibia had almost no internet access so I'm woefully behind and about to be more behind as I return to Namibia in a few days.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise