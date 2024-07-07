Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4036
Landing Gear Down
we went back with my camera hoping to see the river otter pups...no such luck unfortunately but there were lots of brown pelicans feeding.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6411
photos
255
followers
98
following
1105% complete
View this month »
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
Latest from all albums
4030
1876
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
7th July 2024 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ocean
,
ocean beach
,
bif
,
brown pelicans
,
capemountainphoto
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the action and the crisp waves. Maybe next time for the Otter pups.
July 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the capture of all the action. Those waves are really something.
July 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 7th, 2024
howozzie
Great timing, love the shape of the waves beneath their wings.
July 7th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
Definitely a ballet of sorts! Nicely captured.
July 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this capture
July 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Waht a sight!
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close