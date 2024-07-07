Previous
Landing Gear Down by jgpittenger
Photo 4036

Landing Gear Down

we went back with my camera hoping to see the river otter pups...no such luck unfortunately but there were lots of brown pelicans feeding.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Love the action and the crisp waves. Maybe next time for the Otter pups.
July 7th, 2024  
I love the capture of all the action. Those waves are really something.
July 7th, 2024  
Fab
July 7th, 2024  
Great timing, love the shape of the waves beneath their wings.
July 7th, 2024  
Definitely a ballet of sorts! Nicely captured.
July 7th, 2024  
I love this capture
July 7th, 2024  
Waht a sight!
July 8th, 2024  
