Photo 4037
Hummer Getting an Evening Sip from the Lucifer
Shot at 28500 ISO in the evening when the light was going fast but still made me smile.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
home
,
flower
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
lucifer
,
bif
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
KV
ace
Wow!
July 10th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
Amazing shot, and with that kind of ISO to get such clarity!
July 10th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Spectacular shot and with such amazing detail
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
July 10th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Cool flower! Great action shot!
July 10th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great timing!
July 10th, 2024
