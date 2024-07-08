Previous
Next
Hummer Getting an Evening Sip from the Lucifer by jgpittenger
Photo 4037

Hummer Getting an Evening Sip from the Lucifer

Shot at 28500 ISO in the evening when the light was going fast but still made me smile.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Wow!
July 10th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Amazing shot, and with that kind of ISO to get such clarity!
July 10th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Spectacular shot and with such amazing detail
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
July 10th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Cool flower! Great action shot!
July 10th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow great timing!
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise