Previous
Photo 4048
Slurping the Fuscia
I know I've been MIA but I injured my back almost two weeks ago and haven't been able to hold my camera for more than a couple of minutes, nor sit. Finally today I can feel it beginning to improve.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
14th August 2024 12:32pm
Tags
home
,
flower
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
fuscia
,
capemountainphoto
Dianne
ace
Beautiful image. I hope you keep improving quickly.
August 22nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A wonderful capture. Fav 😊
August 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sensational!
August 22nd, 2024
Peachfront
Hummingbirbs are the best birbs...
August 22nd, 2024
