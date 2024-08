Blue Heron Lift Off

Thank you everyone for the wishes re my back recovering. It has thankfully. Yesterday we drove up to Newport to see our grandson after almost 5 years without seeing him. What an interesting young man he has become. we planned to walk along an estuary but it turned out that dogs weren't allowed and with had Black Pearl with us. I was able to capture this heron taking off from a distance.

