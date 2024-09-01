Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4050
Oyster Catcher Grooming
It was really foggy and he was far away so it's severely cropped and the ISO was 12800 so lots of detail lost with the noise reduction but I really like oyster catchers with their red beaks' Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6428
photos
250
followers
97
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
Latest from all albums
500
1878
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
1st September 2024 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
bird
,
ocean
,
oyster catcher
,
washburne beach
,
high iso"capemountainphoto
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love his beak
September 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close