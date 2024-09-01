Previous
Oyster Catcher Grooming by jgpittenger
Oyster Catcher Grooming

It was really foggy and he was far away so it's severely cropped and the ISO was 12800 so lots of detail lost with the noise reduction but I really like oyster catchers with their red beaks' Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Jane Pittenger

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love his beak
September 1st, 2024  
