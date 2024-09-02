Previous
Bald Eagle in the Branches by jgpittenger
Bald Eagle in the Branches

Went to a different beach for low tide this morning and were blessed with a bald eagle. Again the light was terrible and ISO was 12800 again, but I felt he was worth sharing.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
September 2nd, 2024  
