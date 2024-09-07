Sign up
Photo 4054
Sun Falling Into the Ocean
We had a break in the overcast skies but also and East wind. The wind drew in the smoke from fires East of us making for a beautiful sunset.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th September 2024 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
smoke
,
capemountainphoto
