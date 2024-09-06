Previous
Litle Rufous Hummingbird Enjoying the Sprinkler by jgpittenger
Photo 4053

Litle Rufous Hummingbird Enjoying the Sprinkler

Most of our hummingbirds have gone South but this little girl is still here enjoying the sprinkler.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful capture. Such a sweet little hummingbird, oh my.
September 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 6th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful capture!
September 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh so precious
September 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise