Previous
Photo 4053
Litle Rufous Hummingbird Enjoying the Sprinkler
Most of our hummingbirds have gone South but this little girl is still here enjoying the sprinkler.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
5
3
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6431
photos
250
followers
97
following
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
8
5
3
365
ILCE-1
5th September 2024 5:32pm
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
sprinkler
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Lou Ann
What a wonderful capture. Such a sweet little hummingbird, oh my.
September 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fab
September 6th, 2024
Joy's Focus
Beautiful capture!
September 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Oh so precious
September 6th, 2024
gloria jones
Super capture
September 6th, 2024
