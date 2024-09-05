Previous
Milky Way at Thor's Well by jgpittenger
Milky Way at Thor's Well

Ever since it has gotten dark early enough for me to still be awake, the skies have been overcast. But finally last night they were clear.
5th September 2024

Jane Pittenger

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastc
September 5th, 2024  
KV ace
Wowza. Envious.
September 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Stunning!
September 5th, 2024  
