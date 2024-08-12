Previous
Convict Lake Reflections 2024 Reedit by jgpittenger
Photo 4047

Convict Lake Reflections 2024 Reedit

Another shot from my archives reedited with what I've been learning.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
J A Byrdlip ace
Great re-edit. Fall Aspen colours have always been my downfall, but that was back in the film days. I need to try again.
August 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov, comp, reflections
August 12th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful Re-edit!
The colours are fabulous!
August 12th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
lovely composition.
August 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks stunning on black. Great work!
August 12th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
The rock which invites one to stop and rest and appreciate this gorgeous composition is almost a guardian of sorts, fav
August 12th, 2024  
