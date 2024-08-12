Sign up
Photo 4047
Photo 4047
Convict Lake Reflections 2024 Reedit
Another shot from my archives reedited with what I've been learning.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
7
6
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
6425
photos
251
followers
98
following
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4043
4044
1877
500
1878
4045
4046
4047
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
5th October 2013 5:34pm
Tags
reflections
,
rock
,
convict lake
,
fall color
,
capemountainphoto
J A Byrdlip
ace
Great re-edit. Fall Aspen colours have always been my downfall, but that was back in the film days. I need to try again.
August 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous pov, comp, reflections
August 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful Re-edit!
The colours are fabulous!
August 12th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
lovely composition.
August 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks stunning on black. Great work!
August 12th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
The rock which invites one to stop and rest and appreciate this gorgeous composition is almost a guardian of sorts, fav
August 12th, 2024
The colours are fabulous!