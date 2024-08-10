Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4046
Multnomah Falls Reedit
I'm taking another course with Black Rudis and reediting some old photos.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
22nd July 2014 9:41am
Tags
waterfall
multnomah falls
reedit
capemountainphoto
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful pov and detailed capture
August 10th, 2024
