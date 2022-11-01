Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1620
Stormy Sea At Shore Acres
Sorry to be so far behind. Another from our trip to Coos Bay. This is the color version of the shot in my main album
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5632
photos
316
followers
117
following
443% complete
View this month »
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
Latest from all albums
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
1620
3531
3532
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th October 2022 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
surf
,
shore acres
,
capemountainphoto
,
capemountainphotoocean
Pat Knowles
ace
Angry but beautiful in its own way.
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close