Previous
Juvenile by jgpittenger
Photo 1873

Juvenile

Parent chased him off from the carcass into the woods.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise